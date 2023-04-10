Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.73) to GBX 250 ($3.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spirent Communications to a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.10) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

LON:SPT opened at GBX 179.70 ($2.23) on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 160.20 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($3.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,382.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 4,615.38%.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($34,277.20). In other Spirent Communications news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($34,277.20). Also, insider Bill Thomas acquired 27,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £49,924.42 ($62,002.51). Insiders bought a total of 42,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,056 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

