SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,773 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 8.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $46,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 64,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.88. 2,726,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,206. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

