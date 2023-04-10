SPACE ID Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. SPACE ID has a market cap of $131.60 million and $93.49 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.45018092 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $63,895,365.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

