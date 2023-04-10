S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Raised by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 4.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $82,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.74. The stock had a trading volume of 340,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $412.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

