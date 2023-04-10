Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) versus Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Financial Survey

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southland and Sterling Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sterling Infrastructure $1.77 billion 0.61 $106.46 million $3.50 10.03

Sterling Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland N/A N/A N/A Sterling Infrastructure 5.53% 22.31% 6.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Southland and Sterling Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.7% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southland and Sterling Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sterling Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.01%. Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Sterling Infrastructure.

Summary

Sterling Infrastructure beats Southland on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems. The E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy, and more. The Building Solutions segment projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, and other concrete work. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

