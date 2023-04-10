South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $359.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.61.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

