Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $30,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.75. 1,725,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

