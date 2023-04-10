Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 488,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

