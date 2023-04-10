Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.