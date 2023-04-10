Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

NYSE MA traded down $3.60 on Monday, hitting $357.87. 149,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,587. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $341.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.43 and a 200-day moving average of $344.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

