Siacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $228.04 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $228.04 million and $6.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,340.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00318605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00566196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00072130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00440355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,802,112,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

