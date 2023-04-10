SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $2,366.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,366.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGSOY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

SGS Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. SGS has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

SGS Cuts Dividend

SGS Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.5017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

