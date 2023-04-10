ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also

