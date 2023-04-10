Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 743,504 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,550,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 600,193 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

