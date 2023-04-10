Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Sequans Communications Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.
