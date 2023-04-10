Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

