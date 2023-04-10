SDI Limited (SDI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 27th

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
SDI Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.
About SDI
Featured Stories
- Alibaba’s Turn At Bat For ChatGPT Competition, How to Manage Risk
- 2 Under-The-Radar Small Chip Stocks Poised For Big Growth
- Novartis Shares Leap On Positive Clinical Trial Data
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
Receive News & Ratings for SDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.