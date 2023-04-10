SDI Limited (SDI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 27th

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

SDI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

About SDI

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia. It provides adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories.

