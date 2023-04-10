Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.88. 555,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,365. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

