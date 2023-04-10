Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0386 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $49.27 million and $44,022.42 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.05 or 0.06464783 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00060806 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017519 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,298,663,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,026,214 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.