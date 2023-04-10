Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,059 shares of company stock worth $9,168,193 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $191.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $191.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

