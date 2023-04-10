Safe Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.98 or 0.00038769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $228.87 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00073992 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00150333 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038929 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.94174793 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.