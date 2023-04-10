Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,815,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,047 shares of company stock worth $24,114,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.