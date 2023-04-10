Reviewing SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 3.01 -$96.32 million ($0.49) -5.16 Agilysys $162.64 million 12.55 $6.48 million $0.41 197.49

Agilysys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilysys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -57.40% -23.15% -16.00% Agilysys 6.51% 25.07% 11.75%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SmartRent and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SmartRent has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SmartRent and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 5 0 2.83 Agilysys 0 0 3 0 3.00

SmartRent presently has a consensus target price of $5.48, suggesting a potential upside of 116.65%. Agilysys has a consensus target price of $87.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.86%. Given SmartRent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Agilysys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agilysys beats SmartRent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming industry for both corporate and tribal, hotels resort and cruise, foodservice management, and the restaurant, university, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

