Reviewing Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $389.65 million 0.35 $39.52 million $1.16 5.44 Cipher Mining $3.04 million 190.56 -$39.05 million ($0.16) -14.56

This table compares Security National Financial and Cipher Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Security National Financial and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 2.49% 3.43% 0.65% Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22%

Summary

Security National Financial beats Cipher Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists of eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

