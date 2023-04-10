Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.58.

Renasant Price Performance

NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. Renasant has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $41.77.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Renasant by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Renasant by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

