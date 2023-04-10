Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Rayonier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

