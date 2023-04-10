Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $328.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

In related news, EVP Jane Ann Davis sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $37,205.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,821.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth $219,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the third quarter worth $2,702,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 389.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

