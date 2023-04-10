Rarible (RARI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $349,542.74

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Rarible has a total market cap of $23.11 million and $349,542.74 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00005656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rarible

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

