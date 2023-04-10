R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 752 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,394. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

