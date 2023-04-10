R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.22. The company had a trading volume of 179,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,916. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average is $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
