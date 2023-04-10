Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $95.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Articles

