Progressive Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $488.59. The company had a trading volume of 460,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,872. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $216.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

