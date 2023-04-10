Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Sells $1,086,800.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $54.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $59.36.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its holdings in Progress Software by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.