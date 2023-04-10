Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.96. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

