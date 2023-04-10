POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.98

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 29858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

POET Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

