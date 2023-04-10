Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $23.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.

Plug Power Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 459,664 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 628.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

