Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $23.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.95.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.
Plug Power Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of PLUG stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $31.56.
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
