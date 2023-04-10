PlayDapp Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $128.12 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $128.12 million and $18.18 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

