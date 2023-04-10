Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $88.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,985,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after acquiring an additional 190,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,257,000 after purchasing an additional 288,762 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

