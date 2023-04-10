Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($8.69) price objective on the stock.

JDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.95) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.90) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 1.9 %

LON JDW opened at GBX 710.50 ($8.82) on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 388.40 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 796.50 ($9.89). The stock has a market cap of £914.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,340.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at J D Wetherspoon

About J D Wetherspoon

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin bought 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £11,882,000 ($14,756,582.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,600,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,229,844. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

