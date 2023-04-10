Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,338,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,162,035. The company has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

