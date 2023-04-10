Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) versus Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Financial Contrast

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Birchcliff Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $12.46 billion 0.77 $3.64 billion $14.20 2.77 Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.54 $502.81 million $1.83 3.26

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 7 11 0 2.61 Birchcliff Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $62.55, indicating a potential upside of 58.92%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $11.92, indicating a potential upside of 99.61%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Ovintiv pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Birchcliff Energy pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 29.18% 28.85% 12.05% Birchcliff Energy 49.27% 29.77% 21.12%

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Birchcliff Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

