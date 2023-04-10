Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:OGEN opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

