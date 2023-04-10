OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OPHC opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $23.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.50. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.