Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $344.98 million and $15.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.05 or 0.06570798 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00061998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00038859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017814 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05884685 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $13,914,057.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.