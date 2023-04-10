NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) versus Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Critical Analysis

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) and Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern N/A N/A N/A Alliant Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NorthWestern and Alliant Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliant Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and Alliant Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.48 billion 2.46 $194.25 million $3.25 18.72 Alliant Energy $4.21 billion 3.28 $685.61 million $2.73 20.12

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NorthWestern pays out 78.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alliant Energy pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Alliant Energy has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats NorthWestern on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility. The Gas segment comprises production, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The Other segment consists of unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in November 1923 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

