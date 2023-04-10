Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) CFO Acquires $600,000.00 in Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CFO Shahriyar Rahmati bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nogin Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NOGN stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,341. Nogin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $230.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nogin in the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Nogin during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nogin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nogin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nogin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

