Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) CEO Jonathan Huberman Buys 1,011,828 Shares

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Huberman purchased 1,011,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,035,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nogin Price Performance

NOGN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.77. 1,481,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. Nogin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $230.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nogin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nogin Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nogin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

