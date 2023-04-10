New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NYCB opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after buying an additional 2,988,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after buying an additional 377,856 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.