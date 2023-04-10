NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $69.71 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $69.71 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00006960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00037799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001185 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.98320165 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $58,803,146.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

