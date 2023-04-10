nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 11,031 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 565,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.34. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of nCino by 69.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

