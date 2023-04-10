NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target Cut to $47.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NBTB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.07). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,146. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

